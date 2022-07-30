It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) At $3.80.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)’s traded shares stood at 0.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.80, to imply an increase of 7.04% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The ANIX share’s 52-week high remains $5.87, putting it -54.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.30. The company has a valuation of $127.38M, with an average of 67840.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 96.20K shares over the past 3 months.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) trade information

After registering a 7.04% upside in the last session, Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.80 this Friday, 07/29/22, jumping 7.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.15%, and 21.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.95%. Short interest in Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) saw shorts transact 0.58 million shares and set a 8.94 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.00, implying an increase of 65.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANIX has been trading -189.47% off suggested target high and -189.47% from its likely low.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Anixa Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) shares are 30.14% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.33% against 0.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -62.50% this quarter before jumping 7.10% for the next one.

ANIX Dividends

Anixa Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Anixa Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)’s Major holders

Anixa Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 5.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.46% of the shares at 12.10% float percentage. In total, 11.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.31 million shares (or 4.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 0.6 million shares, or about 1.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.77 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.93 million shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.33 million, or 1.09% of the shares, all valued at about 0.98 million.