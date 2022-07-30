Is Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN) Poised For Further Gains At A 25.86% Distance From The Low?

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.16, to imply a decrease of -8.84% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The ADXN share’s 52-week high remains $10.28, putting it -786.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.86. The company has a valuation of $7.31M, with an average of 17.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) trade information

After registering a -8.84% downside in the last session, Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9500 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping -8.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -41.53%, and 10.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -81.59%. Short interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) saw shorts transact 541.0 shares and set a 0.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 85.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADXN has been trading -1193.1% off suggested target high and 13.79% from its likely low.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Addex Therapeutics Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) shares are -80.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.17% against 11.60%.

ADXN Dividends

Addex Therapeutics Ltd has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Addex Therapeutics Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)’s Major holders

Addex Therapeutics Ltd insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.87% of the shares at 17.87% float percentage. In total, 17.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.62 million shares (or 5.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Caxton Corporation with 0.27 million shares, or about 2.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.67 million.