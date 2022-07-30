Integra Resources Corp. (AMEX: ITRG) Up 5.88% From 52-Week Low; YTD Falls -68.37% – Here’s What To Do Now

Integra Resources Corp. (AMEX:ITRG)’s traded shares stood at 0.29 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.68, to imply a decrease of -7.43% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The ITRG share’s 52-week high remains $3.19, putting it -369.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.64. The company has a valuation of $42.24M, with an average of 85910.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 64.35K shares over the past 3 months.

Integra Resources Corp. (AMEX:ITRG) trade information

After registering a -7.43% downside in the last session, Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7537 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping -7.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.69%, and -30.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.37%. Short interest in Integra Resources Corp. (AMEX:ITRG) saw shorts transact 0.16 million shares and set a 1.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.22, implying an increase of 78.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.97 and $6.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ITRG has been trading -892.65% off suggested target high and -42.65% from its likely low.

Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Integra Resources Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG) shares are -62.53% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.21% against 14.70%.

ITRG Dividends

Integra Resources Corp. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Integra Resources Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Integra Resources Corp. (AMEX:ITRG)’s Major holders

Integra Resources Corp. insiders hold 10.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.59% of the shares at 36.41% float percentage. In total, 32.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Resources, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.1 million shares (or 6.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sprott Inc. with 3.65 million shares, or about 5.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.84 million.

We also have ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited and Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Integra Resources Corp. (ITRG) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited holds roughly 3.23 million shares. This is just over 5.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.01 million, or 4.81% of the shares, all valued at about 7.19 million.