Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO)’s traded shares stood at 0.18 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.03, to imply an increase of 4.36% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The ISPO share’s 52-week high remains $108.00, putting it -2047.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.00. The company has a valuation of $626.08M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 408.09K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ISPO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.47.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) trade information

After registering a 4.36% upside in the last session, Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.19 this Friday, 07/29/22, jumping 4.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.07%, and 22.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.20%. Short interest in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) saw shorts transact 0.37 million shares and set a 0.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.50, implying an increase of 22.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ISPO has been trading -78.93% off suggested target high and 0.6% from its likely low.

Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Inspirato Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) shares are -50.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 95.38% against 27.60%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $75.83 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $83.57 million.

ISPO Dividends

Inspirato Incorporated has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Inspirato Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO)’s Major holders

Inspirato Incorporated insiders hold 3.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.94% of the shares at 86.93% float percentage. In total, 83.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by W Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.29 million shares (or 42.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $72.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Weiss Asset Management LP with 1.59 million shares, or about 9.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $16.03 million.

We also have First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 0.39 million shares. This is just over 2.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.14 million, or 0.84% of the shares, all valued at about 1.46 million.