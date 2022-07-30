Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ: IMCR) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $66.64.

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s traded shares stood at 0.12 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $46.14, to imply an increase of 2.56% or $1.15 in intraday trading. The IMCR share’s 52-week high remains $49.32, putting it -6.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.43. The company has a valuation of $2.07B, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 216.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IMCR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$69.27.

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) trade information

After registering a 2.56% upside in the last session, Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 48.72 this Friday, 07/29/22, jumping 2.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.90%, and 28.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.75%. Short interest in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) saw shorts transact 0.87 million shares and set a 4.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.23, implying a decrease of -2.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26.38 and $66.64 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IMCR has been trading -44.43% off suggested target high and 42.83% from its likely low.

Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Immunocore Holdings plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) shares are 122.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 34.13% against 0.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.90% this quarter before jumping 5.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 180.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $19.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.36 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.47 million and $7.73 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 161.20% before jumping 202.00% in the following quarter.

IMCR Dividends

Immunocore Holdings plc has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Immunocore Holdings plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s Major holders

Immunocore Holdings plc insiders hold 22.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.52% of the shares at 52.31% float percentage. In total, 40.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.52 million shares (or 5.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $86.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rock Springs Capital Management, LP with 2.47 million shares, or about 5.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $84.63 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 0.56 million shares. This is just over 1.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.32 million, or 0.74% of the shares, all valued at about 7.14 million.