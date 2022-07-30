iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) -1396.08% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s traded shares stood at 0.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.51, to imply a decrease of -3.77% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The ICLK share’s 52-week high remains $7.63, putting it -1396.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $51.27M, with an average of 0.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 296.52K shares over the past 3 months.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) trade information

After registering a -3.77% downside in the last session, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5900 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping -3.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.68%, and -23.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -88.94%. Short interest in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) saw shorts transact 0.44 million shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -500.00% this quarter before falling -233.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $53.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $61.54 million.

ICLK Dividends

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s Major holders

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited insiders hold 2.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.53% of the shares at 33.46% float percentage. In total, 32.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nuveen Asset Management. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.89 million shares (or 10.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 4.71 million shares, or about 5.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $21.69 million.

We also have College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and TIAA-CREF Funds-Emerging Markets Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account holds roughly 5.68 million shares. This is just over 6.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.75 million, or 3.20% of the shares, all valued at about 9.58 million.