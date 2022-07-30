HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) Gain Of 9.68% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -86.79% – What Should You Do Now?

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s traded shares stood at 0.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.62, to imply a decrease of -5.98% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The HYRE share’s 52-week high remains $19.89, putting it -3108.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $14.34M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 305.37K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for HyreCar Inc. (HYRE), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HYRE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) trade information

After registering a -5.98% downside in the last session, HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8000 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping -5.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.25%, and -3.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -86.79%. Short interest in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) saw shorts transact 2.31 million shares and set a 16.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.31, implying an increase of 88.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HYRE has been trading -1190.32% off suggested target high and -383.87% from its likely low.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HyreCar Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) shares are -80.86% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -0.79% against 18.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 35.10% this quarter before jumping 51.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $9.54 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.01 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.45 million and $8.94 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.10% before jumping 23.20% in the following quarter.

HYRE Dividends

HyreCar Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HyreCar Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s Major holders

HyreCar Inc. insiders hold 14.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.97% of the shares at 80.40% float percentage. In total, 68.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Arctis Global LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.67 million shares (or 12.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 1.62 million shares, or about 7.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.63 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 1.32 million shares. This is just over 6.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.71 million, or 3.25% of the shares, all valued at about 2.41 million.