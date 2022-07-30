GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Plunging -75.55% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.82, to imply a decrease of -2.15% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The GBOX share’s 52-week high remains $10.83, putting it -1220.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $34.77M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 544.70K shares over the past 3 months.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) trade information

After registering a -2.15% downside in the last session, GreenBox POS (GBOX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8499 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping -2.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.98%, and -21.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -80.39%. Short interest in GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) saw shorts transact 3.81 million shares and set a 10.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.05, implying an increase of 79.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.10 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GBOX has been trading -509.76% off suggested target high and -278.05% from its likely low.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GreenBox POS share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GreenBox POS (GBOX) shares are -75.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1,337.50% against 6.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 137.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $10.14 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.23 million.

GBOX Dividends

GreenBox POS has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GreenBox POS has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)’s Major holders

GreenBox POS insiders hold 56.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.24% of the shares at 32.45% float percentage. In total, 14.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.01 million shares (or 2.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 0.89 million shares, or about 2.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.72 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GreenBox POS (GBOX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds roughly 0.51 million shares. This is just over 1.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.41 million, or 0.96% of the shares, all valued at about 1.59 million.