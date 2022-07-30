Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) Has Recovered 18.56% So Far, But Another -114.02% Loss Is Possible.

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY)’s traded shares stood at 0.27 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.64, to imply a decrease of -1.86% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The GROY share’s 52-week high remains $5.65, putting it -114.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.15. The company has a valuation of $385.68M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 415.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GROY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) trade information

After registering a -1.86% downside in the last session, Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.78 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping -1.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.35%, and 10.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.34%. Short interest in Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) saw shorts transact 0.6 million shares and set a 1.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.25, implying an increase of 57.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.75 and $8.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GROY has been trading -221.97% off suggested target high and -42.05% from its likely low.

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gold Royalty Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) shares are -34.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 84.44% against 7.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2,374.00% compared to the previous financial year.

GROY Dividends

Gold Royalty Corp. has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gold Royalty Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 1.52% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY)’s Major holders

Gold Royalty Corp. insiders hold 29.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.56% of the shares at 17.83% float percentage. In total, 12.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.73 million shares (or 4.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec with 2.64 million shares, or about 1.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $6.98 million.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 4.83 million shares. This is just over 3.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.76 million