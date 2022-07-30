Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) Is 36.02% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM)’s traded shares stood at 0.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.97, to imply an increase of 1.28% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The ELBM share’s 52-week high remains $6.55, putting it -64.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.54. The company has a valuation of $160.39M, with an average of 54370.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 114.66K shares over the past 3 months.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) trade information

After registering a 1.28% upside in the last session, Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.36 this Friday, 07/29/22, jumping 1.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 33.67%, and 35.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.16%. Short interest in Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM) saw shorts transact 0.48 million shares and set a 9.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.53, implying an increase of 68.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $13.35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ELBM has been trading -236.27% off suggested target high and -177.08% from its likely low.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) estimates and forecasts

ELBM Dividends

Electra Battery Materials Corporation has its next earnings report out on August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Electra Battery Materials Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM)’s Major holders

Electra Battery Materials Corporation insiders hold 1.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.43% of the shares at 1.45% float percentage. In total, 1.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 11527.0 shares (or 0.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45762.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is D.A. Davidson & Co. with 13667.0 shares, or about 0.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $54257.0.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, U.S. Global Investors Fund-Global Resources Fund holds roughly 0.14 million shares. This is just over 0.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.55 million