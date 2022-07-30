CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Surged 194.95% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $61.32, to imply a decrease of -2.51% or -$1.58 in intraday trading. The CEIX share’s 52-week high remains $66.05, putting it -7.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.11. The company has a valuation of $2.14B, with an average of 0.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 808.25K shares over the past 3 months.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) trade information

After registering a -2.51% downside in the last session, CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 66.05 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping -2.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.13%, and 19.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 170.01%. Short interest in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) saw shorts transact 1.75 million shares and set a 1.88 days time to cover.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CONSOL Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) shares are 194.95% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 169.90% against 40.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1,783.30% this quarter before jumping 170.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $445.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $450.3 million.

CEIX Dividends

CONSOL Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s Major holders

CONSOL Energy Inc. insiders hold 2.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.08% of the shares at 85.90% float percentage. In total, 84.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.19 million shares (or 14.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $318.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 2.38 million shares, or about 6.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $145.88 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.26 million shares. This is just over 6.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $138.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.36 million, or 3.90% of the shares, all valued at about 83.36 million.