Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR)’s -3.91-Percent Loss Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s traded shares stood at 0.16 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.72, to imply an increase of 2.99% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The CIFR share’s 52-week high remains $15.39, putting it -794.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.26. The company has a valuation of $475.65M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 439.83K shares over the past 3 months.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) trade information

After registering a 2.99% upside in the last session, Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7896 this Friday, 07/29/22, jumping 2.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.91%, and 35.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.85%. Short interest in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) saw shorts transact 1.7 million shares and set a 6.27 days time to cover.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) estimates and forecasts

CIFR Dividends

Cipher Mining Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cipher Mining Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)’s Major holders

Cipher Mining Inc. insiders hold 2.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.30% of the shares at 9.55% float percentage. In total, 9.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.48 million shares (or 3.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 3.92 million shares, or about 1.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $18.17 million.

We also have Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund holds roughly 3.41 million shares. This is just over 1.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.56 million, or 1.03% of the shares, all valued at about 11.84 million.