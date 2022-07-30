Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) Down Almost -39.69% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s traded shares stood at 0.73 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.80, to imply an increase of 5.42% or $0.71 in intraday trading. The CDLX share’s 52-week high remains $132.30, putting it -858.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.95. The company has a valuation of $483.69M, with an average of 0.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 679.20K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CDLX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.47.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) trade information

After registering a 5.42% upside in the last session, Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.82 this Friday, 07/29/22, jumping 5.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.53%, and -39.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -79.12%. Short interest in Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) saw shorts transact 5.33 million shares and set a 7.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.40, implying an increase of 35.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CDLX has been trading -153.62% off suggested target high and 5.8% from its likely low.

Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cardlytics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) shares are -76.87% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.83% against 12.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -20.50% this quarter before falling -30.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $76.11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $83.83 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -0.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -96.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.00% annually.

CDLX Dividends

Cardlytics Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cardlytics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s Major holders

Cardlytics Inc. insiders hold 2.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.25% of the shares at 104.97% float percentage. In total, 102.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by CAS Investment Partners, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.42 million shares (or 15.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $74.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 3.66 million shares, or about 10.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $50.57 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.87 million shares. This is just over 2.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.75 million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about 10.4 million.