Boom Or Bust: What Are Hallador Energy Company’s (NASDAQ:HNRG) Future Prospects?

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s traded shares stood at 0.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.69, to imply a decrease of -1.04% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The HNRG share’s 52-week high remains $7.70, putting it -15.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.99. The company has a valuation of $202.91M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 409.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) trade information

After registering a -1.04% downside in the last session, Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.16 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping -1.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.14%, and 19.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 171.95%. Short interest in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) saw shorts transact 0.63 million shares and set a 0.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying a decrease of -67.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HNRG has been trading 40.21% off suggested target high and 40.21% from its likely low.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.40% compared to the previous financial year.

HNRG Dividends

Hallador Energy Company has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hallador Energy Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s Major holders

Hallador Energy Company insiders hold 19.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.30% of the shares at 43.94% float percentage. In total, 35.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.92 million shares (or 2.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.88 million shares, or about 2.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.16 million.

We also have Aegis Value, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Aegis Value, Inc. holds roughly 0.72 million shares. This is just over 2.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.58 million, or 1.88% of the shares, all valued at about 1.43 million.