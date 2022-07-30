Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ: BWMX) Dropped -56.04% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s traded shares stood at 0.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.04, to imply an increase of 0.40% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The BWMX share’s 52-week high remains $47.59, putting it -374.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.39. The company has a valuation of $378.01M, with an average of 77020.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 75.08K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BWMX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.49.

Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) trade information

After registering a 0.40% upside in the last session, Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.32 this Friday, 07/29/22, jumping 0.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.30%, and 5.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.10%. Short interest in Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) saw shorts transact 0.27 million shares and set a 5.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $335.95, implying an increase of 97.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $305.41 and $366.49 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BWMX has been trading -3550.3% off suggested target high and -2941.93% from its likely low.

Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) shares are -56.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.70% against -1.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -21.00% this quarter before jumping 3.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $132.15 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $159.07 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $127.02 million and $133.41 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.00% before jumping 19.20% in the following quarter.

BWMX Dividends

Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. has its next earnings report out between February 17 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.82, with the share yield ticking at 18.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s Major holders

Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. insiders hold 53.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.99% of the shares at 40.73% float percentage. In total, 18.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by MMBG Investment Advisors Co. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.81 million shares (or 12.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $81.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is OLP Capital Management Ltd with 0.65 million shares, or about 1.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $13.55 million.

We also have ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF and Proshares Tr-Proshares Long Online/Short Stores ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Betterware de Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. (BWMX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF holds roughly 0.46 million shares. This is just over 1.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26281.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 0.47 million.