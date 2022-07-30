At Current Prices, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND) Worth A Patient Look?

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.90, to imply an increase of 2.86% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The LIND share’s 52-week high remains $19.13, putting it -142.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.29. The company has a valuation of $444.14M, with an average of 0.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 412.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) trade information

After registering a 2.86% upside in the last session, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.95 this Friday, 07/29/22, jumping 2.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.22%, and -0.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.36%. Short interest in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) saw shorts transact 7.42 million shares and set a 12.96 days time to cover.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) shares are -47.65% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 18.26% against 27.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.10% this quarter before jumping 52.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 137.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $81.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $110.16 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -18.43% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -23.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

LIND Dividends

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s Major holders

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. insiders hold 37.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.93% of the shares at 122.99% float percentage. In total, 76.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.95 million shares (or 13.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Select Equity Group, Inc. with 2.5 million shares, or about 4.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $19.77 million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-Aperture Discover Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 3.63 million shares. This is just over 7.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.26 million, or 2.47% of the shares, all valued at about 9.94 million.