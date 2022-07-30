Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX): Can A Stock Be Up 23.39% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)’s traded shares stood at 0.25 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.73, to imply an increase of 1.07% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The ACLX share’s 52-week high remains $26.91, putting it -29.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.03. The company has a valuation of $922.07M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 289.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Arcellx Inc. (ACLX), translating to a mean rating of 1.20. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ACLX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.63.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) trade information

After registering a 1.07% upside in the last session, Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.52 this Friday, 07/29/22, jumping 1.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.77%, and 14.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.39%. Short interest in Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) saw shorts transact 0.28 million shares and set a 4.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.50, implying an increase of 29.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $38.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACLX has been trading -83.31% off suggested target high and -10.95% from its likely low.

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arcellx Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors.

ACLX Dividends

Arcellx Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arcellx Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)’s Major holders

Arcellx Inc. insiders hold 10.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.91% of the shares at 74.00% float percentage. In total, 65.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SR One Capital Management, LP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.5 million shares (or 15.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $77.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AJU IB Investment Company Limited with 1.38 million shares, or about 3.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $19.36 million.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund holds roughly 3672.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $70282.0