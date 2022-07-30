Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APRE) Friday’s Performance: Up 35.42% From The Lows, Now What?

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.96, to imply a decrease of -11.93% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The APRE share’s 52-week high remains $5.67, putting it -490.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $22.26M, with an average of 0.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 929.00K shares over the past 3 months.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) trade information

After registering a -11.93% downside in the last session, Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1500 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping -11.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.04%, and 22.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.55%. Short interest in Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) saw shorts transact 0.94 million shares and set a 3.53 days time to cover.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aprea Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) shares are -49.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 35.63% against 0.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 17.40% this quarter before jumping 16.70% for the next one.

APRE Dividends

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)’s Major holders

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 7.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.62% of the shares at 26.52% float percentage. In total, 24.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.7 million shares (or 3.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pura Vida Investments, LLC with 0.43 million shares, or about 1.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.25 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.48 million shares. This is just over 2.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.19 million, or 0.86% of the shares, all valued at about 0.54 million.