AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $8.00.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s traded shares stood at 0.17 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.28, to imply a decrease of -0.22% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The ANPC share’s 52-week high remains $4.35, putting it -1453.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $7.06M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 831.85K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ANPC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) trade information

After registering a -0.22% downside in the last session, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3000 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping -0.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.57%, and -7.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.24%. Short interest in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) saw shorts transact 65290.00000000001 shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 96.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANPC has been trading -2757.14% off suggested target high and -2757.14% from its likely low.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 101.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $600k.

ANPC Dividends

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out on November 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s Major holders

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. insiders hold 21.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.18% of the shares at 2.77% float percentage. In total, 2.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51176.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Investments, LP with 40217.0 shares, or about 0.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $49064.0.

Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 4794.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3211.0