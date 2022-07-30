Analysts Say Field Trip Health Ltd. Can Reach $25.00 In 12 Months

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP)’s traded shares stood at 0.12 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.80, to imply a decrease of -4.19% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The FTRP share’s 52-week high remains $6.74, putting it -742.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.71. The company has a valuation of $60.00M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 343.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Field Trip Health Ltd. (FTRP), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FTRP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) trade information

After registering a -4.19% downside in the last session, Field Trip Health Ltd. (FTRP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9000 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping -4.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.11%, and -5.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.48%. Short interest in Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) saw shorts transact 0.32 million shares and set a 3.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.71, implying an increase of 94.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.14 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FTRP has been trading -3025.0% off suggested target high and -917.5% from its likely low.

Field Trip Health Ltd. (FTRP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Field Trip Health Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Field Trip Health Ltd. (FTRP) shares are -56.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 34.21% against 11.60%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.59 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.3 million.

FTRP Dividends

Field Trip Health Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Field Trip Health Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP)’s Major holders

Field Trip Health Ltd. insiders hold 22.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.93% of the shares at 24.56% float percentage. In total, 18.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Avidity Partners Management, LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.21 million shares (or 5.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oasis Management Co Ltd. with 2.34 million shares, or about 4.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.75 million.

We also have AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Field Trip Health Ltd. (FTRP) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds roughly 0.33 million shares. This is just over 0.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.16 million, or 0.28% of the shares, all valued at about 0.3 million.