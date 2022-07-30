Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) Stock Jumping 17.59% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s traded shares stood at 0.11 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.97, to imply a decrease of -3.95% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The AKAN share’s 52-week high remains $31.00, putting it -3095.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.72. The company has a valuation of $32.30M, with an average of 0.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

After registering a -3.95% downside in the last session, Akanda Corp. (AKAN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0300 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping -3.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.98%, and 17.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -90.76%. Short interest in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) saw shorts transact 66660.0 shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) estimates and forecasts

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Akanda Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

Akanda Corp. insiders hold 77.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.02% of the shares at 0.07% float percentage. In total, 0.02% institutions holds shares in the company.