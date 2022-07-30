After This Week’s 3.91% Gain In Innovid Corp. (NYSE: CTV), We Just Learned Something New

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)’s traded shares stood at 0.19 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.66, to imply a decrease of -3.97% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The CTV share’s 52-week high remains $10.00, putting it -275.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.62. The company has a valuation of $369.18M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 379.16K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Innovid Corp. (CTV), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CTV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) trade information

After registering a -3.97% downside in the last session, Innovid Corp. (CTV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.96 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping -3.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.91%, and 57.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.00%. Short interest in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) saw shorts transact 0.4 million shares and set a 3.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 62.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTV has been trading -238.35% off suggested target high and -125.56% from its likely low.

Innovid Corp. (CTV) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 45.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $31.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $34.8 million.

CTV Dividends

Innovid Corp. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Innovid Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)’s Major holders

Innovid Corp. insiders hold 16.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.40% of the shares at 71.14% float percentage. In total, 59.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SC Israel IV Genpar, Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 17.7 million shares (or 13.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $117.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group Inc with 9.88 million shares, or about 7.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $65.68 million.

We also have Baron Global Advantage Fund and Baron Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Innovid Corp. (CTV) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Baron Global Advantage Fund holds roughly 3.4 million shares. This is just over 2.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.6 million, or 1.21% of the shares, all valued at about 10.64 million.