After Falling -27.10% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS)?

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.90, to imply a decrease of -2.01% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The GNS share’s 52-week high remains $36.75, putting it -842.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.45. The company has a valuation of $90.25M, with an average of 0.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 366.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) trade information

After registering a -2.01% downside in the last session, Genius Group Limited (GNS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.49 this Friday, 07/29/22, dropping -2.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -27.10%, and -33.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -87.21%. Short interest in Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) saw shorts transact 25330.0 shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Genius Group Limited (GNS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Genius Group Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Limited has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Genius Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

Genius Group Limited insiders hold 49.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.