A Look At Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ: HHS): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS)’s traded shares stood at 0.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.00, to imply an increase of 0.08% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The HHS share’s 52-week high remains $15.05, putting it -15.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.15. The company has a valuation of $87.75M, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 82.16K shares over the past 3 months.

Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS) trade information

After registering a 0.08% upside in the last session, Harte Hanks Inc. (HHS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.05 this Friday, 07/29/22, jumping 0.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.20%, and 8.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 71.05%. Short interest in Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS) saw shorts transact 12780.0 shares and set a 1.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.00, implying an increase of 31.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HHS has been trading -53.85% off suggested target high and -38.46% from its likely low.

Harte Hanks Inc. (HHS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Harte Hanks Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Harte Hanks Inc. (HHS) shares are 88.95% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -54.19% against 6.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 117.90% this quarter before falling -74.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $49.06 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $51.1 million.

HHS Dividends

Harte Hanks Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Harte Hanks Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS)’s Major holders

Harte Hanks Inc. insiders hold 28.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.12% of the shares at 57.22% float percentage. In total, 41.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Westerly Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.18 million shares (or 16.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blair (William) & Company, L.L.C. with 0.66 million shares, or about 9.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.02 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Harte Hanks Inc. (HHS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.1 million shares. This is just over 1.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 823.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 6254.0.