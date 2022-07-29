Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Spiked 0.21% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s traded shares stood at 5.12 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.72, to imply a decrease of -0.63% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The AUY share’s 52-week high remains $6.40, putting it -35.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.70. The company has a valuation of $4.68B, with an average of 16.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 22.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AUY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) trade information

After registering a -0.63% downside in the latest session, Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.85 this Thursday, 07/28/22, dropping -0.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.21%, and -2.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.56%. Short interest in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) saw shorts transact 13.76 million shares and set a 0.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.86, implying an increase of 31.2% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.17 and $8.74 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AUY has been trading -85.17% off suggested target high and -9.53% from its likely low.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Yamana Gold Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) shares are 13.91% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.63% against 7.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $474.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $487.17 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $437.4 million and $452.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.40% before jumping 7.70% in the following quarter.

AUY Dividends

Yamana Gold Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 10 and February 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Yamana Gold Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 2.53% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s Major holders

Yamana Gold Inc. insiders hold 0.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.82% of the shares at 59.03% float percentage. In total, 58.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 109.4 million shares (or 11.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $610.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 101.74 million shares, or about 10.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $429.36 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 44.61 million shares. This is just over 4.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $218.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 44.5 million, or 4.63% of the shares, all valued at about 183.35 million.