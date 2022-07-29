Why Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA)’s traded shares stood at 1.94 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.43, to imply a decrease of -2.72% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The AYLA share’s 52-week high remains $14.95, putting it -945.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $22.82M, with an average of 11.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AYLA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.68.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) trade information

After registering a -2.72% downside in the last session, Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.4200 this Thursday, 07/28/22, dropping -2.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 53.52%, and 30.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -83.20%. Short interest in Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) saw shorts transact 6380.0 shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.00, implying an increase of 89.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AYLA has been trading -1158.74% off suggested target high and -319.58% from its likely low.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA) shares are -75.64% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.93% against 11.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.10% this quarter before jumping 9.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $830k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $860k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.3 million and $761k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -36.20% before jumping 13.00% in the following quarter.

AYLA Dividends

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA)’s Major holders

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 29.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.51% of the shares at 80.43% float percentage. In total, 56.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.15 million shares (or 15.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 0.71 million shares, or about 5.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $6.04 million.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund holds roughly 78000.0 shares. This is just over 0.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8757.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 34765.0.