V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) Is Currently -87.84 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)’s traded shares stood at 1.68 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $45.23, to imply a decrease of -6.88% or -$3.34 in intraday trading. The VFC share’s 52-week high remains $84.96, putting it -87.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $43.08. The company has a valuation of $18.80B, with an average of 3.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for V.F. Corporation (VFC), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give VFC a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.46.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) trade information

After registering a -6.88% downside in the latest session, V.F. Corporation (VFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 48.63 this Thursday, 07/28/22, dropping -6.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.68%, and 5.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.67%. Short interest in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) saw shorts transact 12.74 million shares and set a 4.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.86, implying an increase of 16.02% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $35.00 and $93.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VFC has been trading -105.62% off suggested target high and 22.62% from its likely low.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing V.F. Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. V.F. Corporation (VFC) shares are -26.96% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.20% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 70.40% this quarter before jumping 3.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $2.84 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.34 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.58 billion and $2.16 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.00% before jumping 8.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 242.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.45% annually.

VFC Dividends

V.F. Corporation has its next earnings report out between January 25 and January 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. V.F. Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.00, with the share yield ticking at 4.12% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)’s Major holders

V.F. Corporation insiders hold 5.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.97% of the shares at 93.03% float percentage. In total, 87.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 77.48 million shares (or 19.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.67 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. with 77.48 million shares, or about 19.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $4.41 billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the V.F. Corporation (VFC) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 11.2 million shares. This is just over 2.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $730.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.05 million, or 2.58% of the shares, all valued at about 735.55 million.