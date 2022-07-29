This Is A Time To Invest In Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH)’s traded shares stood at 2.31 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.82, to imply a decrease of -2.74% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The RVPH share’s 52-week high remains $4.66, putting it -468.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.79. The company has a valuation of $13.24M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 78.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RVPH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) trade information

After registering a -2.74% downside in the latest session, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0000 this Thursday, 07/28/22, dropping -2.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.34%, and -18.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.83%. Short interest in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) saw shorts transact 0.13 million shares and set a 2.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 72.67% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RVPH has been trading -265.85% off suggested target high and -265.85% from its likely low.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) shares are -51.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -82.61% against 11.60%.

RVPH Dividends

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH)’s Major holders

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. insiders hold 35.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.25% of the shares at 26.79% float percentage. In total, 17.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tang Capital Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.2 million shares (or 7.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 0.71 million shares, or about 4.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.04 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.41 million shares. This is just over 2.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 76880.0, or 0.51% of the shares, all valued at about 0.22 million.