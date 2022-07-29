Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ: TALK) Thursday – The Stock Is Down -224.48% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)’s traded shares stood at 1.71 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.92, to imply an increase of 12.94% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The TALK share’s 52-week high remains $6.23, putting it -224.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $303.09M, with an average of 0.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 829.22K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Talkspace Inc. (TALK), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TALK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) trade information

After registering a 12.94% upside in the last session, Talkspace Inc. (TALK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9200 this Thursday, 07/28/22, jumping 12.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.28%, and 10.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.54%. Short interest in Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) saw shorts transact 3.27 million shares and set a 7.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.13, implying an increase of 9.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $3.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TALK has been trading -82.29% off suggested target high and 21.87% from its likely low.

Talkspace Inc. (TALK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Talkspace Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Talkspace Inc. (TALK) shares are 35.21% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.08% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 88.70% this quarter before falling -1,400.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $31.44 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33.07 million.

TALK Dividends

Talkspace Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Talkspace Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Talkspace Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK)’s Major holders

Talkspace Inc. insiders hold 7.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.12% of the shares at 71.39% float percentage. In total, 66.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Norwest Venture Partners XIII, LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.7 million shares (or 9.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Executive Capital, LP with 11.34 million shares, or about 7.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $22.34 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and MFS Variable Insurance Trust-MFS New Discovery Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Talkspace Inc. (TALK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.16 million shares. This is just over 0.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.77 million, or 0.50% of the shares, all valued at about 1.52 million.