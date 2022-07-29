SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Have Dipped -40.68% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)’s traded shares stood at 19.49 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.03, to imply an increase of 68.59% or $2.86 in intraday trading. The SKYX share’s 52-week high remains $16.00, putting it -127.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.82. The company has a valuation of $583.00M, with an average of 2.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 300.40K shares over the past 3 months.

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) trade information

After registering a 68.59% upside in the last session, SQL Technologies Corp. (SKYX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.78 this Thursday, 07/28/22, jumping 68.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 68.59%, and 233.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.68%. Short interest in SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) saw shorts transact 0.32 million shares and set a 1.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 53.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SKYX has been trading -113.37% off suggested target high and -113.37% from its likely low.

SQL Technologies Corp. (SKYX) estimates and forecasts

SKYX Dividends

SQL Technologies Corp. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SQL Technologies Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)’s Major holders

SQL Technologies Corp. insiders hold 51.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.64% of the shares at 1.31% float percentage. In total, 0.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ergoteles, LLC with 0.13 million shares, or about 0.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.88 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Series Portfolios Tr-Weiss Alternative Balanced Risk Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SQL Technologies Corp. (SKYX) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 23559.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 73.0, or 0.00% of the shares, all valued at about 513.0.