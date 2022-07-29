SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Loss Of -3.14 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.48, to imply an increase of 6.23% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The SILV share’s 52-week high remains $10.13, putting it -56.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.20. The company has a valuation of $940.57M, with an average of 0.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 813.87K shares over the past 3 months.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) trade information

After registering a 6.23% upside in the last session, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.64 this Thursday, 07/28/22, jumping 6.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.02%, and -3.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.08%. Short interest in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) saw shorts transact 4.13 million shares and set a 5.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.43, implying an increase of 43.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.13 and $12.99 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SILV has been trading -100.46% off suggested target high and -56.33% from its likely low.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SilverCrest Metals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) shares are -18.39% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 68.75% against 14.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.70% this quarter before falling -120.00% for the next one.

SILV Dividends

SilverCrest Metals Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV)’s Major holders

SilverCrest Metals Inc. insiders hold 3.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.63% of the shares at 54.29% float percentage. In total, 52.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.96 million shares (or 5.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $62.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 7.54 million shares, or about 5.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $67.22 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Sprott Gold Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 6.78 million shares. This is just over 4.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $59.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.06 million, or 2.78% of the shares, all valued at about 32.09 million.