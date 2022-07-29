Should RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) Rally After -232.26% Drop From High?

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.31, to imply an increase of 1.70% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The RIBT share’s 52-week high remains $1.03, putting it -232.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.27. The company has a valuation of $16.96M, with an average of 1.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) trade information

After registering a 1.70% upside in the latest session, RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3300 this Thursday, 07/28/22, jumping 1.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.67%, and -48.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.04%. Short interest in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) saw shorts transact 0.41 million shares and set a 0.35 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.65, implying an increase of 52.31% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $0.65 and $0.65 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RIBT has been trading -109.68% off suggested target high and -109.68% from its likely low.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 25.00% this quarter before jumping 40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $8.31 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.66 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.47 million and $6.91 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.90% before jumping 10.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 34.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40.00% annually.

RIBT Dividends

RiceBran Technologies has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. RiceBran Technologies has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s Major holders

RiceBran Technologies insiders hold 2.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.74% of the shares at 19.23% float percentage. In total, 18.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.65 million shares (or 20.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Roumell Asset Management LLC with 1.41 million shares, or about 2.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.49 million.

We also have Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd holds roughly 1.41 million shares. This is just over 2.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.7 million, or 1.35% of the shares, all valued at about 0.24 million.