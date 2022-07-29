Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) Has Advanced -94.03% In 2022; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $9.00?

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s traded shares stood at 12.84 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.60, to imply an increase of 19.61% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The REVB share’s 52-week high remains $11.29, putting it -1781.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $11.72M, with an average of 12.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give REVB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) trade information

After registering a 19.61% upside in the last session, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8200 this Thursday, 07/28/22, jumping 19.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -29.01%, and 21.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -94.12%. Short interest in Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) saw shorts transact 0.2 million shares and set a 0.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.00, implying an increase of 93.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REVB has been trading -1400.0% off suggested target high and -1400.0% from its likely low.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) estimates and forecasts

REVB Dividends

Revelation Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Revelation Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB)’s Major holders

Revelation Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 46.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.07% of the shares at 71.65% float percentage. In total, 38.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Monashee Investment Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.82 million shares (or 5.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Weiss Asset Management LP with 0.49 million shares, or about 3.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.98 million.

We also have First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Alternative Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Alternative Opportunities Fd holds roughly 3382.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34496.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1542.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 1989.0.