Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX: OBE) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.03, to imply an increase of 3.48% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The OBE share’s 52-week high remains $12.52, putting it -55.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.18. The company has a valuation of $885.95M, with an average of 0.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 858.21K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give OBE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.64.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) trade information

After registering a 3.48% upside in the last session, Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.32 this Thursday, 07/28/22, jumping 3.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.22%, and -7.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 94.88%. Short interest in Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE) saw shorts transact 0.56 million shares and set a 0.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.85, implying an increase of 32.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.78 and $15.13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OBE has been trading -88.42% off suggested target high and 3.11% from its likely low.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -80.80% this quarter before falling -6.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 65.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $128.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $123.12 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $87.9 million and $92.34 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 46.20% before jumping 33.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -52.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.30% annually.

OBE Dividends

Obsidian Energy Ltd. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Obsidian Energy Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (AMEX:OBE)’s Major holders

Obsidian Energy Ltd. insiders hold 5.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.84% of the shares at 14.71% float percentage. In total, 13.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Acadian Asset Management. LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.77 million shares (or 3.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. with 2.66 million shares, or about 3.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $23.55 million.

We also have DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and Voya International Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio holds roughly 86800.0 shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 52724.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 0.39 million.