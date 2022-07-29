Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Plunging -41.96% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)’s traded shares stood at 1.39 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.49, to imply an increase of 17.45% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The NRDY share’s 52-week high remains $13.49, putting it -441.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.59. The company has a valuation of $427.51M, with an average of 0.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Nerdy Inc. (NRDY), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NRDY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) trade information

After registering a 17.45% upside in the last session, Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.53 this Thursday, 07/28/22, jumping 17.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.75%, and 3.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.67%. Short interest in Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) saw shorts transact 1.85 million shares and set a 5.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 50.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NRDY has been trading -181.12% off suggested target high and -20.48% from its likely low.

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nerdy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) shares are -41.96% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -940.00% against 10.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $46.74 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $45.86 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $33 million and $33 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 41.60% before jumping 39.00% in the following quarter.

NRDY Dividends

Nerdy Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nerdy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)’s Major holders

Nerdy Inc. insiders hold 25.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.15% of the shares at 136.37% float percentage. In total, 101.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 20.03 million shares (or 23.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $90.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with 13.22 million shares, or about 15.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $132.1 million.

We also have Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 4.36 million shares. This is just over 5.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.72 million, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about 7.72 million.