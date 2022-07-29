Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M)’s traded shares stood at 1.34 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.24, to imply a decrease of -1.20% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The M share’s 52-week high remains $37.95, putting it -120.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.85. The company has a valuation of $4.80B, with an average of 9.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Macy’s Inc. (M), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give M a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.87.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) trade information

After registering a -1.20% downside in the latest session, Macy’s Inc. (M) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.57 this Thursday, 07/28/22, dropping -1.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.43%, and -9.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.35%. Short interest in Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) saw shorts transact 27.26 million shares and set a 1.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.24, implying an increase of 34.3% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $36.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, M has been trading -108.82% off suggested target high and 24.59% from its likely low.

Macy’s Inc. (M) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Macy’s Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Macy’s Inc. (M) shares are -32.91% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -13.94% against -29.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -32.60% this quarter before falling -62.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $5.5 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.19 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 133.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.54% annually.

M Dividends

Macy’s Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 17 and August 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Macy’s Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.63, with the share yield ticking at 3.61% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M)’s Major holders

Macy’s Inc. insiders hold 0.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.72% of the shares at 91.00% float percentage. In total, 90.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 35.14 million shares (or 13.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $607.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 30.55 million shares, or about 11.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $528.21 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Macy’s Inc. (M) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 8.37 million shares. This is just over 3.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $144.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.22 million, or 3.05% of the shares, all valued at about 142.16 million.