Is Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $103.08, to imply a decrease of -2.96% or -$3.14 in intraday trading. The ZM share’s 52-week high remains $404.35, putting it -292.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $79.03. The company has a valuation of $32.97B, with an average of 3.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 32 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ZM a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 19 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.87.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) trade information

After registering a -2.96% downside in the latest session, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 106.96 this Thursday, 07/28/22, dropping -2.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.18%, and -6.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.24%. Short interest in Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) saw shorts transact 9.81 million shares and set a 2.54 days time to cover.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zoom Video Communications Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) shares are -24.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -25.44% against 2.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -34.10% this quarter before falling -35.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 23 analysts is $1.07 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2022, a total of 22 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.11 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 141.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 99.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.58% annually.

ZM Dividends

Zoom Video Communications Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zoom Video Communications Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Major holders

Zoom Video Communications Inc. insiders hold 12.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.02% of the shares at 74.18% float percentage. In total, 65.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 18.42 million shares (or 7.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.39 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 18.42 million shares, or about 7.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.39 billion.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 5.98 million shares. This is just over 2.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $792.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.85 million, or 2.37% of the shares, all valued at about 1.08 billion.