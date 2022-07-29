Is Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)’s traded shares stood at 1.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.22, to imply an increase of 1.09% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The SIX share’s 52-week high remains $47.24, putting it -112.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.87. The company has a valuation of $1.92B, with an average of 4.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SIX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.07.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) trade information

After registering a 1.09% upside in the last session, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.29 this Thursday, 07/28/22, jumping 1.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.85%, and -5.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.82%. Short interest in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) saw shorts transact 4.9 million shares and set a 3.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.55, implying an increase of 48.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SIX has been trading -170.03% off suggested target high and -8.01% from its likely low.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Six Flags Entertainment Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) shares are -41.51% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 65.33% against 27.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 32.10% this quarter before jumping 23.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $528.78 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $699.6 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 130.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 27.59% annually.

SIX Dividends

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)’s Major holders

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation insiders hold 1.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.13% of the shares at 97.34% float percentage. In total, 96.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by H Partners Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.93 million shares (or 10.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $380.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.67 million shares, or about 8.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $326.73 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 2.15 million shares. This is just over 2.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $84.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.07 million, or 2.40% of the shares, all valued at about 88.23 million.