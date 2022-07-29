Is Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Poised For Further Gains At A 77.38% Distance From The Low?

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.73, to imply an increase of 14.80% or $0.61 in intraday trading. The HUSA share’s 52-week high remains $16.61, putting it -251.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 77.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.07. The company has a valuation of $43.71M, with an average of 1.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) trade information

After registering a 14.80% upside in the latest session, Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.64 this Thursday, 07/28/22, jumping 14.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.44%, and -16.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 188.11%. Short interest in Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA) saw shorts transact 0.57 million shares and set a 0.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $137.50, implying an increase of 96.56% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $137.50 and $137.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HUSA has been trading -2806.98% off suggested target high and -2806.98% from its likely low.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) estimates and forecasts

HUSA Dividends

Houston American Energy Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Houston American Energy Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX:HUSA)’s Major holders

Houston American Energy Corp. insiders hold 9.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.36% of the shares at 8.12% float percentage. In total, 7.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 1.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 0.13 million shares, or about 1.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.19 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 1.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 1.24% of the shares, all valued at about 0.17 million.