InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Down -52.75% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s traded shares stood at 4.75 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.35, to imply an increase of 13.90% or $4.07 in intraday trading. The INMD share’s 52-week high remains $99.27, putting it -197.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.60. The company has a valuation of $2.89B, with an average of 2.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) trade information

After registering a 13.90% upside in the last session, InMode Ltd. (INMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.76 this Thursday, 07/28/22, jumping 13.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.06%, and 43.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.75%. Short interest in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) saw shorts transact 6.86 million shares and set a 2.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51.00, implying an increase of 34.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, INMD has been trading -79.91% off suggested target high and -19.94% from its likely low.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $103.13 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $104.24 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $87.33 million and $94.18 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 18.10% before jumping 10.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 225.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 115.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 33.20% annually.

INMD Dividends

InMode Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. InMode Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Major holders

InMode Ltd. insiders hold 16.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.84% of the shares at 66.97% float percentage. In total, 55.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Acadian Asset Management. LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.02 million shares (or 3.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $111.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.58 million shares, or about 3.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $182.33 million.

We also have Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the InMode Ltd. (INMD) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds roughly 1.21 million shares. This is just over 1.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $58.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.0 million, or 1.20% of the shares, all valued at about 70.58 million.