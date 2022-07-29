Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Is 12.25% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s traded shares stood at 1.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.51, to imply an increase of 1.15% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The HBM share’s 52-week high remains $8.75, putting it -149.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.08. The company has a valuation of $1.21B, with an average of 1.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) trade information

After registering a 1.15% upside in the last session, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.60 this Thursday, 07/28/22, jumping 1.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.03%, and -20.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.59%. Short interest in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) saw shorts transact 10.12 million shares and set a 7.65 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hudbay Minerals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) shares are -52.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 344.44% against 14.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $477.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $407.83 million.

HBM Dividends

Hudbay Minerals Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.02, with the share yield ticking at 0.57% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s Major holders

Hudbay Minerals Inc. insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.28% of the shares at 73.36% float percentage. In total, 73.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 43.86 million shares (or 16.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $344.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is GMT Capital Corp with 31.08 million shares, or about 11.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $243.95 million.

We also have DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio holds roughly 4.76 million shares. This is just over 1.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.64 million, or 1.77% of the shares, all valued at about 33.41 million.