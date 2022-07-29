Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) Loss Of -11.20 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL)’s traded shares stood at 1.08 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.11, to imply an increase of 23.75% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The GPL share’s 52-week high remains $6.30, putting it -467.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.82. The company has a valuation of $479.61M, with an average of 0.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 364.43K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GPL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) trade information

After registering a 23.75% upside in the last session, Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3500 this Thursday, 07/28/22, jumping 23.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.84%, and -11.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.36%. Short interest in Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) saw shorts transact 4.07 million shares and set a 1.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.92, implying an increase of 88.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $17.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GPL has been trading -1476.58% off suggested target high and -440.54% from its likely low.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Great Panther Mining Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) shares are -47.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 113.64% against -10.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 66.70% this quarter before jumping 140.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $34.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $71.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $52.1 million and $38.35 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -34.30% before jumping 87.20% in the following quarter.

GPL Dividends

Great Panther Mining Limited has its next earnings report out between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Great Panther Mining Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL)’s Major holders

Great Panther Mining Limited insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.32% of the shares at 21.34% float percentage. In total, 21.32% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 25.89 million shares (or 5.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ruffer LLP with 14.05 million shares, or about 3.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.53 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 21.96 million shares. This is just over 4.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.49 million, or 1.67% of the shares, all valued at about 1.5 million.