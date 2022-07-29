Following A 12.24% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING)?

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)’s traded shares stood at 3.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.50. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $119.80, to imply an increase of 20.18% or $20.12 in intraday trading. The WING share’s 52-week high remains $181.00, putting it -51.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $67.67. The company has a valuation of $3.66B, with an average of 1.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 814.20K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Wingstop Inc. (WING), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WING a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.37.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) trade information

After registering a 20.18% upside in the last session, Wingstop Inc. (WING) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 130.62 this Thursday, 07/28/22, jumping 20.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.24%, and 60.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.24%. Short interest in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) saw shorts transact 2.94 million shares and set a 5.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $120.74, implying an increase of 0.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $90.00 and $150.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WING has been trading -25.21% off suggested target high and 24.87% from its likely low.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wingstop Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Wingstop Inc. (WING) shares are -14.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.85% against 9.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -2.60% this quarter before jumping 34.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $85.57 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $88.31 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 82.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.40% annually.

WING Dividends

Wingstop Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wingstop Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.68, with the share yield ticking at 0.57% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)’s Major holders

Wingstop Inc. insiders hold 0.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 112.61% of the shares at 113.18% float percentage. In total, 112.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.59 million shares (or 12.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $420.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.54 million shares, or about 11.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $610.86 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wingstop Inc. (WING) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 1.67 million shares. This is just over 5.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $288.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.09 million, or 3.64% of the shares, all valued at about 166.82 million.