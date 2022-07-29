Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.09, to imply an increase of 2.70% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The ERF share’s 52-week high remains $18.58, putting it -31.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.78. The company has a valuation of $3.41B, with an average of 1.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Enerplus Corporation (ERF), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ERF a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.62.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) trade information

After registering a 2.70% upside in the latest session, Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.11 this Thursday, 07/28/22, jumping 2.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.03%, and -6.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.68%. Short interest in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) saw shorts transact 2.57 million shares and set a 1.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.95, implying an increase of 29.37% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.74 and $26.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ERF has been trading -84.53% off suggested target high and -4.61% from its likely low.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enerplus Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Enerplus Corporation (ERF) shares are 22.50% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 222.68% against 20.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 444.40% this quarter before jumping 114.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.10% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -11.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 129.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 28.22% annually.

ERF Dividends

Enerplus Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 17 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enerplus Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.17, with the share yield ticking at 1.25% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s Major holders

Enerplus Corporation insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.95% of the shares at 57.14% float percentage. In total, 56.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Key Group Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.04 million shares (or 5.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $138.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ninepoint Partners LP with 9.5 million shares, or about 3.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $120.65 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enerplus Corporation (ERF) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 3.29 million shares. This is just over 1.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.8 million, or 0.75% of the shares, all valued at about 19.09 million.