Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) -61.58% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s traded shares stood at 1.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.77, to imply an increase of 2.84% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The ESTE share’s 52-week high remains $22.25, putting it -61.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.01. The company has a valuation of $1.97B, with an average of 1.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ESTE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.94.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) trade information

After registering a 2.84% upside in the last session, Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.95 this Thursday, 07/28/22, jumping 2.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.96%, and -15.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.87%. Short interest in Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) saw shorts transact 5.51 million shares and set a 5.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.38, implying an increase of 47.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ESTE has been trading -139.65% off suggested target high and -8.93% from its likely low.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Earthstone Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) shares are 3.46% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 283.20% against 25.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 261.50% this quarter before jumping 180.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 207.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $346.12 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $381.99 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $89.67 million and $91.6 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 286.00% before jumping 317.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 256.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.00% annually.

ESTE Dividends

Earthstone Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Earthstone Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s Major holders

Earthstone Energy Inc. insiders hold 17.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.81% of the shares at 91.84% float percentage. In total, 75.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Warburg Pincus LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.24 million shares (or 16.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $144.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Encap Energy Capital Fund VIII, L.P. with 2.3 million shares, or about 2.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $29.09 million.

We also have American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, American Century Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 1.25 million shares. This is just over 1.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.11 million, or 1.41% of the shares, all valued at about 14.49 million.