Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Stock Has Gained 27.92% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s traded shares stood at 1.66 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.21, to imply an increase of 9.50% or $1.32 in intraday trading. The CRDO share’s 52-week high remains $18.00, putting it -18.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.61. The company has a valuation of $2.34B, with an average of 0.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 440.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRDO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information

After registering a 9.50% upside in the last session, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.25 this Thursday, 07/28/22, jumping 9.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.28%, and 27.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.56%. Short interest in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) saw shorts transact 5.46 million shares and set a 8.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.69, implying an increase of 14.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRDO has been trading -31.49% off suggested target high and 1.38% from its likely low.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $37.21 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $42.84 million.

CRDO Dividends

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s Major holders

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd insiders hold 33.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.03% of the shares at 28.74% float percentage. In total, 19.03% institutions holds shares in the company.