Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2022, The Stock Is Down -42.24% YTD

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s traded shares stood at 4.9 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.97, to imply a decrease of -0.53% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The CPNG share’s 52-week high remains $40.38, putting it -137.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.98. The company has a valuation of $32.20B, with an average of 9.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Coupang Inc. (CPNG), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CPNG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

After registering a -0.53% downside in the last session, Coupang Inc. (CPNG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.88 this Thursday, 07/28/22, dropping -0.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.64%, and 33.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.24%. Short interest in Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) saw shorts transact 28.61 million shares and set a 4.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.10, implying an increase of 6.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CPNG has been trading -29.64% off suggested target high and 17.5% from its likely low.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coupang Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Coupang Inc. (CPNG) shares are -9.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 62.04% against -7.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $5.34 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.33 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.46 billion and $4.85 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.60% before jumping 10.00% in the following quarter.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coupang Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Coupang Inc. insiders hold 0.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.18% of the shares at 84.94% float percentage. In total, 84.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 511.16 million shares (or 32.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.02 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC with 115.85 million shares, or about 7.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.4 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fundamental Investors Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coupang Inc. (CPNG) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 33.82 million shares. This is just over 2.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $896.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 27.84 million, or 1.75% of the shares, all valued at about 817.85 million.