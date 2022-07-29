Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Have Gained 10.02% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s traded shares stood at 1.64 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.25, to imply a decrease of -1.63% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The CD share’s 52-week high remains $13.37, putting it -84.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.75. The company has a valuation of $2.79B, with an average of 1.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

After registering a -1.63% downside in the last session, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.69 this Thursday, 07/28/22, dropping -1.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.11%, and -3.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.02%. Short interest in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) saw shorts transact 7.54 million shares and set a 2.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $66.38, implying an increase of 89.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $55.93 and $75.47 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CD has been trading -940.97% off suggested target high and -671.45% from its likely low.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chindata Group Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) shares are 62.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.29% against 12.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 42.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $129.34 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $145.56 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $93.92 million and $103.87 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.70% before jumping 40.10% in the following quarter.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Chindata Group Holdings Limited insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.93% of the shares at 19.99% float percentage. In total, 19.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.68 million shares (or 4.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $57.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sylebra Capital Ltd with 7.78 million shares, or about 4.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $51.26 million.

We also have Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd holds roughly 5.05 million shares. This is just over 2.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.89 million, or 2.08% of the shares, all valued at about 25.63 million.