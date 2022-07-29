Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Stock?

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.63, to imply an increase of 1.57% or $0.38 in intraday trading. The LTHM share’s 52-week high remains $34.61, putting it -40.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.91. The company has a valuation of $4.41B, with an average of 2.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Livent Corporation (LTHM), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LTHM a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

After registering a 1.57% upside in the latest session, Livent Corporation (LTHM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.36 this Thursday, 07/28/22, jumping 1.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.66%, and 1.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.53%. Short interest in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) saw shorts transact 19.94 million shares and set a 8.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.23, implying an increase of 23.58% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $44.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LTHM has been trading -78.64% off suggested target high and 2.56% from its likely low.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Livent Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Livent Corporation (LTHM) shares are 11.55% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 594.44% against 12.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 650.00% this quarter before jumping 1,000.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 93.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $209.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $225.01 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $88.89 million and $103.6 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 135.40% before jumping 117.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -60.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 102.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.00% annually.

LTHM Dividends

Livent Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Livent Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s Major holders

Livent Corporation insiders hold 0.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.96% of the shares at 101.73% float percentage. In total, 100.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 25.67 million shares (or 15.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $669.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.52 million shares, or about 10.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $427.09 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Livent Corporation (LTHM) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 11.37 million shares. This is just over 7.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $261.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.58 million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about 111.68 million.