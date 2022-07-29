Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Thursdayâ€™s Performance: Up 12.43% From The Lows, Now What?

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)â€™s traded shares stood at 12.23 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $33.88, to imply an increase of 1.67% or $0.56 in intraday trading. The BAC shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $50.11, putting it -47.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.67. The company has a valuation of $269.50B, with an average of 40.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 47.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Bank of America Corporation (BAC), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BAC a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.82.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) trade information

After registering a 1.67% upside in the latest session, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.97 this Thursday, 07/28/22, jumping 1.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.98%, and 3.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.11%. Short interest in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) saw shorts transact 75.26 million shares and set a 1.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42.29, implying an increase of 19.89% to the stockâ€™s recent value. The extremes give us $34.00 and $55.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BAC has been trading -62.34% off suggested target high and -0.35% from its likely low.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bank of America Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bank of America Corporation (BAC) shares are -27.41% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -8.68% against -9.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -20.40% this quarter before jumping 2.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 5.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $23.17 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.82 billion.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 90.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.97% annually.

BAC Dividends

Bank of America Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 13 and April 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bank of America Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.88, with the share yield ticking at 2.64% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)â€™s Major holders

Bank of America Corporation insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.13% of the shares at 72.21% float percentage. In total, 72.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.01 billion shares (or 1.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.94 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 586.19 million shares, or about 0.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $26.08 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bank of America Corporation (BAC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 197.7 million shares. This is just over 0.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.8 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 152.53 million, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about 6.79 billion.